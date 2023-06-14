Envoy Air

Longview, Texas

Customer Service Agent

Starting Salary: $12.47/hour

Perks: Travel for free with your family and friends on flights across the American Airlines global network plus major discounts on hotels, cars and cruises.

Comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, prescription and vision coverage. Participate in the 401(k) program starting on your first day of employment with a company match after one year of employment.

Requirements: Must be able to carry, bend, lift and turn with bags weighing up to 75 pounds. Valid driver’s license. 18 years or older. High school diploma, GED, or international equivalent.

Ability to pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check.

Authorized to work in U.S. without sponsorship.

As a Customer Service Agent, you will rebook passenger itineraries and issue boarding passes while interacting with customers in a courteous, efficient, and friendly manner. You will lift customers’ bags onto the belt and see them off to their destination. Load, unload and sort freight, mail and baggage in a safe manner while achieving on-time departures and arrivals.

Watch your career take off as an Airport Customer Service Agent for Envoy Air, an American Airlines Company at the Longview/East Texas Regional Airport.