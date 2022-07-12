Jaguar Transport Holdings, LLC

Rusk, TX

Steam Locomotive Mechanic-Engineer

Key Responsibilities:

– Maintain and rebuild steam and diesel locomotives for use on the excursion train

– Must have a working knowledge of train operations, current 49CFR242 and/or 49CFR240 qualifications preferred.

– Must be able to think quickly on the job and safely perform the duties assigned.

– Must understand air brake and mechanical system of a train and locomotives and pass a written test to verify competency.

– Inspect, service, and maintain daily tourist operations to ensure a successful trip.

– Perform car maintenance and repair functions, including daily and periodic inspections and repair

– Operate and fire locomotives and utilize proper practices in their operation

– Communicate effectively verbally and in writing with team members, customers, and management

– Collaborate with other members of team to ensure an efficient operation

Position Qualifications:

– High School Diploma or equivalent required

– Three (3) years of experience in the steam locomotive mechanical field preferred

– Must possess a valid driver’s license

– Available be able to travel, including holidays

– Basic knowledge of electrical and mechanical equipment and repair

– Must be able to work any day of week depending on workload and requirements

– Must be able to climb ladders, use hand tools, operate a locomotive, and worked in confined spaces such as inspections pits, generator rooms, and electrical cabinets

– Must also be committed to promoting a safe workplace

– Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds

– Able to work outside in all weather conditions

– Must be able to climb inside and outside of equipment, and be able to operate heavy equipment, cranes, forklifts, jacking equipment and specialty equipment

Desired Skills:

– Metal Fabrication and welding experience

– Manual machinist

Additional Information:

– Applicant must be currently authorized to work permanently in the United States

– Applicant must be able to pass a pre-employment drug test and background check