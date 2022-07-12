Jaguar Transport Holdings, LLC
Rusk, TX
Steam Locomotive Mechanic-Engineer
Key Responsibilities:
– Maintain and rebuild steam and diesel locomotives for use on the excursion train
– Must have a working knowledge of train operations, current 49CFR242 and/or 49CFR240 qualifications preferred.
– Must be able to think quickly on the job and safely perform the duties assigned.
– Must understand air brake and mechanical system of a train and locomotives and pass a written test to verify competency.
– Inspect, service, and maintain daily tourist operations to ensure a successful trip.
– Perform car maintenance and repair functions, including daily and periodic inspections and repair
– Operate and fire locomotives and utilize proper practices in their operation
– Communicate effectively verbally and in writing with team members, customers, and management
– Collaborate with other members of team to ensure an efficient operation
Position Qualifications:
– High School Diploma or equivalent required
– Three (3) years of experience in the steam locomotive mechanical field preferred
– Must possess a valid driver’s license
– Available be able to travel, including holidays
– Basic knowledge of electrical and mechanical equipment and repair
– Must be able to work any day of week depending on workload and requirements
– Must be able to climb ladders, use hand tools, operate a locomotive, and worked in confined spaces such as inspections pits, generator rooms, and electrical cabinets
– Must also be committed to promoting a safe workplace
– Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds
– Able to work outside in all weather conditions
– Must be able to climb inside and outside of equipment, and be able to operate heavy equipment, cranes, forklifts, jacking equipment and specialty equipment
Desired Skills:
– Metal Fabrication and welding experience
– Manual machinist
Additional Information:
– Applicant must be currently authorized to work permanently in the United States
– Applicant must be able to pass a pre-employment drug test and background check