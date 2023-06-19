1st National Bank
Lindale, TX
Personal Banker
Under immediate direction, provides exceptional customer service, involving receipt and payment of cash, while working in a high volume, sales environment.
* Receive cash and checks for deposit, verify amounts, and look for check endorsements
* Examine cash carefully to guard against acceptance of counterfeit checks and identification
* Enter transactions into computer and issue customer receipts
Six months of work experience in a retail or customer service environment preferred.
* Must be able to get along with co-workers and work effectively in a team environment.
* Must be able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
* Schedules are prepared based on business need and subject to change at any time.
* High school diploma, high school equivalency or currently attending high school
* At least 18 years of age
* Must successfully pass background investigation according to company policy