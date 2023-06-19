1st National Bank

Lindale, TX

Personal Banker

Under immediate direction, provides exceptional customer service, involving receipt and payment of cash, while working in a high volume, sales environment.

* Receive cash and checks for deposit, verify amounts, and look for check endorsements

* Examine cash carefully to guard against acceptance of counterfeit checks and identification

* Enter transactions into computer and issue customer receipts

Six months of work experience in a retail or customer service environment preferred.

* Must be able to get along with co-workers and work effectively in a team environment.

* Must be able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

* Schedules are prepared based on business need and subject to change at any time.

* High school diploma, high school equivalency or currently attending high school

* At least 18 years of age

* Must successfully pass background investigation according to company policy