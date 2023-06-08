5.11 Tactical

Tyler

Retail Shift Lead

Responsibilities: Provide an elevated customer experience. Work closely with 5.11 Tactical Merchandising team to coordinate merchandising updates, identify opportunities and support long-term strategies. Lead and delegate merchandise processing, replenishment and recovery of sales floor. Ensure all alterations and embellishments are executed. Model an efficient and satisfying cash-wrap experience. Ensure housekeeping duties are completed to maintain a neat, clean and professional store. With the direction of the Store Manager, monitor and follow up on sales goals, plans and sales budgets to optimize profit.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s or Associate’s Degree and/or 2-4 years of retail experience – apparel preferred. Previous retail management or supervisory experience. Proven ability to provide a superior customer experience and drive customer loyalty. Ability to effectively communicate with all levels of an organization. Be able to work evenings and weekends. Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, and Outlook.

The person in this position will: Be accountable for store and individual sales goals. Help attract, recruit, hire and train high-caliber leadership service specialists. Help assess team’s performance and provide feedback using both informal and formal methods. Ensure all team members are working together to create a positive environment and resolves issues.