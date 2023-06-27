5.11 Tactical

Tyler, TX

FT Retail Lead

POSITION SUMMARY:

In order to accomplish this mission, we have an exciting opportunity as a Shift lead at our Retail store located at 4801 S Broadway Ave, Suite #102A Tyler, TX 75703 who will be responsible for delivering an exceptional 5.11 brand experience, building and maintaining customer relationships while achieving store sales goals.

DELIVER OVERALL BRAND EXPERIENCE

Directs and models 5.11’s Values, Mission and Service standards providing an elevated customer experience.

Works closely with 5.11 Tactical Merchandising team to coordinate merchandising updates, identify opportunities and support long-term strategies.

Leads and delegates merchandise processing, replenishment, and recovery of sales floor to brand standards.

Ensures all alterations and embellishments are executed according to department specs

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform the job successfully, an individual should have the following credentials:

Bachelor’s or associate Degree and/or 2-4 years of retail experience – apparel preferred

Previous retail management or supervisory experience

Proven ability to provide a superior customer experience and drive customer loyalty

Proven ability to assess talent and manage performance

Proven business acumen with strategic and analytical skills

Ability to effectively communicate with all levels of an organization