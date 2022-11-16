A.D.J Cable, LLC
Henderson, TX
Aerial Fiber Construction
REQUIRED TECHNICAL SKILLS/QUALIFICATIONS:
* Previous Experience in the communication Industry placing strands, and Aerial fiber optic cables.
* Lineman Team Leader 2 years experience at least
* Aerial lineman: 1 year experience at least
* Groundman : 6 months experience at least
FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES :
* Responsible for running strands, installing down guy, anchor, and bonding in a variety of environments.
* Responsible for running, pulling fiber cable (aerial or/and underground) in a variety of environments.
* Responsible for running, pulling MPU (aerial or/and underground) in a variety of environments.
* Responsible to read, interpret blueprint and other projects documentation.
* Responsible to drive company vehicle / real trailer.
* The ability to operate equipment, including, but not limited to an aerial lift device, lasher, and hand tools, and understanding the functioning thereof.
* Maintain a safe and secure work environment by following standards and procedures, complying with legal regulations.
* Provide daily report and plan for the next day work.
* Climb up to 50 feet as necessary.
* Operate equipment including but not limited to an aerial lift, lasher, chain hoist and grip
* Work aloft, either from a ladder, aerial lift or by gaffing.
* Always maintain a professional working attitude with co-workers and resident/owner.
* Must be available to work from 7ham through the completion of all assigned work with the ability to work on weekends.
* Follow customer specific procedures for documentation or notification as described in customer notes, or installation guideline.
*Drive a company vehicle; must have a clean driving record.
Job Types: Full-time, Contract
Pay: $900.00 – $2,000.00 per week
Education:
High school or equivalent (Preferred)
License/Certification:
Driver’s License (Required)
Work Location: On the road