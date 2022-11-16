A.D.J Cable, LLC

Henderson, TX

Aerial Fiber Construction

REQUIRED TECHNICAL SKILLS/QUALIFICATIONS:

* Previous Experience in the communication Industry placing strands, and Aerial fiber optic cables.

* Lineman Team Leader 2 years experience at least

* Aerial lineman: 1 year experience at least

* Groundman : 6 months experience at least

FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES :

* Responsible for running strands, installing down guy, anchor, and bonding in a variety of environments.

* Responsible for running, pulling fiber cable (aerial or/and underground) in a variety of environments.

* Responsible for running, pulling MPU (aerial or/and underground) in a variety of environments.

* Responsible to read, interpret blueprint and other projects documentation.

* Responsible to drive company vehicle / real trailer.

* The ability to operate equipment, including, but not limited to an aerial lift device, lasher, and hand tools, and understanding the functioning thereof.

* Maintain a safe and secure work environment by following standards and procedures, complying with legal regulations.

* Provide daily report and plan for the next day work.

* Climb up to 50 feet as necessary.

* Operate equipment including but not limited to an aerial lift, lasher, chain hoist and grip

* Work aloft, either from a ladder, aerial lift or by gaffing.

* Always maintain a professional working attitude with co-workers and resident/owner.

* Must be available to work from 7ham through the completion of all assigned work with the ability to work on weekends.

* Follow customer specific procedures for documentation or notification as described in customer notes, or installation guideline.

*Drive a company vehicle; must have a clean driving record.

Job Types: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $900.00 – $2,000.00 per week

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

License/Certification:

Driver’s License (Required)

Work Location: On the road