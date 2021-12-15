JOB ALERT: Aaron’s in Longview needs a sales associate

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Longview, TX
Aaron’s
Sales Associate
Must be at least 18 years old
-Able to perform physical job including lifting up to 50 lbs. without help and 300 lbs. with a dolly

Responsibilities

-Help customers find what they need
-Maintain a positive sales floor environment
-Handle clerical duties like customer files and contracts
-Assist with cleaning, organizing and moving merchandise
-Solid communication skills
-Desire to help customers

Benefits

-Medical, Dental, Vision
-Tuition Reimbursement
-Pay on Demand Options
-Basic Life and AD&D
-Employee Retirement Plan (401(k))
-Employee Assistance Program
-Parental Leave Benefits
-Flexible Spending Accounts
-Health Savings Accounts
-Short-Term Disability
-Long-Term Disability
-Employee Stock Purchase Plan
-Paid Time Off (including vacation days, sick days and holidays)
-Financial Wellness Programs
-Physical Wellness Programs
Discounts
-Matching Gifts
-Community Outreach
-Employee Business Resource Groups
-Average Annual Total Compensation: $27,374

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51