JOB ALERT: Aarons in Longview needs a sales associate

Longview, TX

Aarons

Sales Associate

This is a non-exempt role, paid an hourly wage. The average pay reflected includes base wages for average hours scheduled and average incentive compensation for this role over a twelve-month time period. All average pay/compensation amounts are estimates and are not guarantees of any specific hourly wage or incentive compensation amount, nor of future performance.

Aaron’s Sales Associates drive sales by providing a welcoming, supportive customer experience unmatched in our industry. They help bring our customers one-step closer to their goals of ownership and are critical to the success of our stores. As a Sales Associate, you will support in-store, telephone, and direct marketing sales, assist with merchandising, and process renewal payments.

Requirements

At least 18 years old

Ability to work schedule of hours varying from 8 am to 9 pm

High School diploma or equivalent preferred

Strong organizational and communication, both verbal and interpersonal skills

High energy with the ability to effectively perform all functions of the store and multitasking effectively

Ability to assist with lifting up to 50 lbs. without help and up to 300 lbs. with the assistance of a dolly

General product knowledge preferred

Maintain a professional appearance

Proficient computer skills and telephone etiquette

Strong sales skills in person and via telephone

Uphold the Aaron’s Brand and protect company assets

High level of energy in the workplace

As a Sales Associate, you will play a key role in the success of the store by consistently delivering excellent customer service and fulfilling sales responsibilities from generating leads to closing agreements. This role also processes renewal payments with a high level of customer service. Additionally, our Sales Associates ensure showroom floors are well-maintained and provide a warm, friendly environment for our customers.