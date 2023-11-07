Aaron’s

Palestine, TX

Costumer Accounts Advisor

Aaron’s Customer Account Advisors serve as coaches to our customer, driving payment collections and lease agreement renewals by understanding lease agreement benefits and ensuring customers are 100% satisfied with the product. As a Customer Account Advisor, you will build relationships with our customers over the phone and face-to-face to help bring them one-step closer to ownership.

The Work

Attainment and upkeep of customers’ accounts including maintaining updated customer information in the store computer system and documenting all customer payment appointments.

Direct contact with customers who have not renewed their Lease agreement(s) both in home visits and over the phone.

Sell customers on the benefits of timely lease agreement renewal payments

Requirements

United States at least 21 years old with a valid state Driver’s License and compliance with the Company’s Driver Qualification Policy; including satisfactory MVR (driving record). Canada at least the age of 18.