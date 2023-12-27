Aaron’s

Tyler, TX

Customer Accounts Advisor

This is a non-exempt role, paid an hourly wage. The average pay reflected includes base wages for average hours scheduled and average incentive compensation for this role over a twelve-month time period. All average pay/compensation amounts are estimates and are not guarantees of any specific hourly wage or incentive compensation amount, nor of future performance.

Skills for Success

Customer Account Advisors can connect and relate well to people, demonstrate empathy, listen attentively, explain things simply and easily, and successfully navigate difficult conversations. Strong multi-tasking, organizational, negotiation and persuasion skills are necessary. Like all Aaron’s team members, they share our purpose and passion for making a real difference in the lives of others and the rewards that come from creating strong personal connections for life.

The Work

Attainment and upkeep of customers’ accounts including maintaining updated customer information in the store computer system and documenting all customer payment appointments.

Direct contact with customers who have not renewed their Lease agreement(s) both in home visits and over the phone.

Sell customers on the benefits of timely lease agreement renewal payments.

Assist the Customer Account Manager in setting and achieving daily, weekly, and monthly revenue and renewal goals.

Assist with merchandise returns and guest deliveries as directed by management.

Clean and certify merchandise in the Quality Assurance Center for all items personally returned