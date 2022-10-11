AB Staffing Solutions

Longview, TX

Medical Technologist

following perks:

Dedicated and experienced staffing specialists here to serve you

Professional housing assistance to simplify your journey

Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance plans available

401(k) and Flex Spending available

Paid vacation time upon eligibility

Credentialing assistance before, during and after you work with us

Untaxed per diems and travel stipend for our providers on the road

Referral bonuses

WEEKLY Direct Deposit

We are looking for a professional, experienced Medical Technologist in Longview, TX that can work quickly and efficiently while providing excellent patient care. Provider will also maintain a safe and clean work environment by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations.

Are you ready to explore new places while building your resume? At AB Staffing, we specialize in placing Allied Health providers in facilities throughout the United States. Our travel assignments range from three (3) months to one year, and can be added onto another assignment or area, giving you the opportunity to broaden your horizons and choose a different adventure. One of our dedicated and experienced staffing specialists is ready to match your medical expertise and goals with exciting and rewarding opportunities.