AB Staffing Solutions
Longview, TX
Medical Technologist
following perks:
Dedicated and experienced staffing specialists here to serve you
Professional housing assistance to simplify your journey
Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance plans available
401(k) and Flex Spending available
Paid vacation time upon eligibility
Credentialing assistance before, during and after you work with us
Untaxed per diems and travel stipend for our providers on the road
Referral bonuses
WEEKLY Direct Deposit
We are looking for a professional, experienced Medical Technologist in Longview, TX that can work quickly and efficiently while providing excellent patient care. Provider will also maintain a safe and clean work environment by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations.
Are you ready to explore new places while building your resume? At AB Staffing, we specialize in placing Allied Health providers in facilities throughout the United States. Our travel assignments range from three (3) months to one year, and can be added onto another assignment or area, giving you the opportunity to broaden your horizons and choose a different adventure. One of our dedicated and experienced staffing specialists is ready to match your medical expertise and goals with exciting and rewarding opportunities.