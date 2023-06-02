ABC Auto Parts

Mineola

Delivery Driver

Sales Responsibilities: Has complete understanding of territory and each stop.

Customer receives order within the allotted time frame. Credits are picked up, issued and returned to customer by the next business day.

Surprise each customer with exceptional service every day

Monetary Responsibilities: Verifies all parts before they leave the store. Follows all cash handling and invoicing procedures. Treats transfers with the same urgency as a delivery. Follows company procedures on all bank deposits.

Safety Responsibilities: Follows emergency procedures. Keeps store and work area clean and clutter free. Utilizes team lifts on all heavy and bulky items. Reports to management any violations of company safety policies or unsafe work habits. Follows company safety guidelines in the safety manual. Completes all online Drivers safety training.