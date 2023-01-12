ABM Industries

Hawkins, TX

Warehouse Worker

Essential Functions

Shipping and receiving – as needed

Document incoming and outgoing items

Keep a tidy and organized work area

Maintain stock of shop supplies

Responsibilities

Load and unload materials to and from designated storage areas

Verify computations against physical counts of stock

Receive and fill orders or sell supplies

Install protective devices to prevent shifting or damage to items being transported

Drive truck or forklift to pick up incoming stock or deliver materials

Pickup and delivery of customer equipment, shop supplies, parts, etc.

Support other personnel as required

Facilities maintenance – General shop repair and maintenance (change light bulbs, remove trash, contact appropriate entity for more complex facilities repair, etc.)

Qualifications

One year of similar experience preferred.

Must be 18 years of age or older