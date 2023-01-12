ABM Industries
Hawkins, TX
Warehouse Worker
Essential Functions
Shipping and receiving – as needed
Document incoming and outgoing items
Keep a tidy and organized work area
Maintain stock of shop supplies
Responsibilities
Load and unload materials to and from designated storage areas
Verify computations against physical counts of stock
Receive and fill orders or sell supplies
Install protective devices to prevent shifting or damage to items being transported
Drive truck or forklift to pick up incoming stock or deliver materials
Pickup and delivery of customer equipment, shop supplies, parts, etc.
Support other personnel as required
Facilities maintenance – General shop repair and maintenance (change light bulbs, remove trash, contact appropriate entity for more complex facilities repair, etc.)
Qualifications
One year of similar experience preferred.
Must be 18 years of age or older