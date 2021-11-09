JOB ALERT: Abuelo’s in Flint needs a cook

Flint, TX
Abuelo’s
Cook

What We Offer Our Cooks

Top Market Wages
Managers Who Care
Safety 1st Approach
Opportunities for Advancement
Flexible Schedules!!
Benefits and Job Perks
Excellent Training
Full & Part-Time Opportunities.
Both AM and PM positions Available.

All Abuelo’s staff receive the best-in-class training to prepare you to succeed.

The Cook will share a passion for food, great service and most importantly a respect for family, friendship, and each other. Abuelo’s is looking for Experienced, Energetic, & Guest-Focused Cook to help them thrive during this time!

