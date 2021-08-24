JOB ALERT: Acara Solutions in Tyler needs a printer support technician

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CLEAR THE SHELTERS Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.
September 19 2021 12:00 am

Tyler, TX
Acara Solutions
Printer Support Technician
Full-time
$15.85/hr

High School Diploma/GED, Minimum (1) year experience resolving customer and equipment printing issues, Lift and move up to 50 pounds

Upon offer of employment, the individual will be subject to a background check and a drug screen

Acara Solutions is looking for a Printer Support Technician for our Client located in Tyler, TX, Serve as the primary customer contact for equipment support and service Coordinate Move/Add/Change (MAC) process, Basic device cleaning and replacement of operator accessible parts and consumables per equipment specifications, Perform basic equipment problem diagnosis, Point of contact for equipment removal and delivery for onsite support

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51