JOB ALERT: Accent Care Inc. seeks full-time RN Mentor in Nacogdoches

We are committed to quality patient outcomes—delivering evidence-based care in the home and providing comprehensive training to further develop our staff along with continuing education and promotional opportunities. Act as a trainer and resource to new nurses and/or colleagues by providing direct guidance relating to clinical practice, education, assessment, evaluation, quality performance improvement and direct clinical care in the patient’s home environment. Demonstrates advanced assessment skills; anticipates and understands the impact of nursing care on patient outcomes; coaches and trains regarding changes to established protocols and processes; monitors and assures appropriate patient scheduling protocols for assigned agencies.