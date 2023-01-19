AccentCare

Longview, TX

Physical Therapy Assistant

Responsibilities:

  • Implement the care plan as established by the Physical Therapist and the physician.
  • Educate patients/families in basic home safety and medical equipment safety as applicable to services provided.
  • Coordinate physical therapy services with other agency personnel by participating in care conferences, keeping agency informed of all changes.
  • Communicate findings and changes in condition of patients to the Physical Therapist.

Qualifications:

*Associates degree from an accredited school of Physical Therapy

  • Valid license/registration or permit to practice in state of agency operation
  • Must possess and maintain valid CPR certification while employed in a clinical role
  • Ability to travel in order to accomplish all duties as outlined in job description
  • Must be a licensed driver with an automobile that is insured and in accordance with state and/or organization requirements and in good working order

Benefits:

  • Medical, Dental, Vision
  • 401K (6% company match)
  • Perks & Discounts on cell phone service and scrubs
  • PTO, Job training, paid holidays and more!
  • Hours: M-F 8 to 5
  • Pay Range: $40 to $47 per hour

*This position is paid on a per-visit basis. The compensation reflected on this posting, is an estimate of hourly compensation

