AccentCare
Longview, TX
Physical Therapy Assistant
Responsibilities:
- Implement the care plan as established by the Physical Therapist and the physician.
- Educate patients/families in basic home safety and medical equipment safety as applicable to services provided.
- Coordinate physical therapy services with other agency personnel by participating in care conferences, keeping agency informed of all changes.
- Communicate findings and changes in condition of patients to the Physical Therapist.
Qualifications:
*Associates degree from an accredited school of Physical Therapy
- Valid license/registration or permit to practice in state of agency operation
- Must possess and maintain valid CPR certification while employed in a clinical role
- Ability to travel in order to accomplish all duties as outlined in job description
- Must be a licensed driver with an automobile that is insured and in accordance with state and/or organization requirements and in good working order
Benefits:
- Medical, Dental, Vision
- 401K (6% company match)
- Perks & Discounts on cell phone service and scrubs
- PTO, Job training, paid holidays and more!
- Hours: M-F 8 to 5
- Pay Range: $40 to $47 per hour
*This position is paid on a per-visit basis. The compensation reflected on this posting, is an estimate of hourly compensation