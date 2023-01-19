AccentCare

Longview, TX

Physical Therapy Assistant

Responsibilities:

Implement the care plan as established by the Physical Therapist and the physician.

Educate patients/families in basic home safety and medical equipment safety as applicable to services provided.

Coordinate physical therapy services with other agency personnel by participating in care conferences, keeping agency informed of all changes.

Communicate findings and changes in condition of patients to the Physical Therapist.

Qualifications:

*Associates degree from an accredited school of Physical Therapy

Valid license/registration or permit to practice in state of agency operation

Must possess and maintain valid CPR certification while employed in a clinical role

Ability to travel in order to accomplish all duties as outlined in job description

Must be a licensed driver with an automobile that is insured and in accordance with state and/or organization requirements and in good working order

Benefits:

Medical, Dental, Vision

401K (6% company match)

Perks & Discounts on cell phone service and scrubs

PTO, Job training, paid holidays and more!

Hours: M-F 8 to 5

Pay Range: $40 to $47 per hour

*This position is paid on a per-visit basis. The compensation reflected on this posting, is an estimate of hourly compensation