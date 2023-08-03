AccentCare

Longview

Occupational Therapist

Benefits Offered: Medical, Dental, Vision; 401K (6% match); Perks & Discounts on cell phone service and scrubs; PTO, Job training, paid holidays and more! Salary Range: $95,000 to $105,000. This position is paid on a per-visit basis. The compensation reflected is an estimate of annual compensation.

Responsibilities: Assist the physician in evaluating the patient’s level of function by administering and interpreting patients’ diagnostic and prognostic tests of function in their homes. Participate in the development and revision of the Plan of Care by conferring with the patients’ physicians and clinical team members. Improve and restore strength, coordination, range of motion, and function by providing therapeutic treatment and instruction to patients in accordance with physician orders.

Qualifications: Master’s degree in Occupational Therapy or the equivalent with license/certificate within the state. Knowledge of rehabilitation techniques related to complex neurologic injury generally required. Experience with home health, medical-surgical, or rehabilitation center environment. At least two (2) years experience working independently under minimal supervision. Lymphedema experience.