Henderson, Texas

Merchandiser; Retail COV II Core B – Weekend

Responsibilities:

– Work with technology collecting and reporting data from store visits with a company furnished tablet.

– Maintain full distribution and display of products in assigned accounts.

– Clean; stock; rotate and price merchandise; as appropriate.

– Perform audits such as checking date codes and ensuring adherence to approved plan-o-gram integrity.

– Follow store policies and procedures while being an expert for the clients you represent.

– Consult with management in a timely manner; meet objectives and goals as assigned; and report store level observations related to client product and Customer needs.

– Are the advocate for the client through sales opportunities and shelf work through building relationships through stores and so much more.

Qualifications:

– Have a High School Diploma or GED.

– You are experienced; comfortable; and able to utilize technology (i.e. Smart Phones and handheld devices) to interpret instructions to build displays.

– Enjoy being physically active and can lift 60 pounds; stand and walk for long periods of time; and lift and bend to low/high levels in order to reach product.

– Experience with a palette jack a plus.

– Have a valid driver’s license; and have reliable transportation with the ability to drive a car to and from multiple locations throughout your workday.

– You have strong interpersonal skills with the ability to clearly communicate verbally and written with others; read; comprehend; and execute documented instructions.

– If you happen to have Retail or Sales experience already; even better!

Benefits:

– Job Stability

– Paid Time Off

– Acosta provides paid time off for both FT and PT associates

– Medical

– Dental and vision options

– Life; disability; critical illness and more

– 401(k) savings plan

At Acosta; we work with major consumer brands (CPG). These Retail Coverage Merchandisers represent our clients in major retailers.

Acosta is a full-service sales; marketing and service company established in 1927. With over 90 years of experience; we are the sales and marketing powerhouse behind the most recognized brands. We are a proven resource for top retailers across the U.S. and Canada.