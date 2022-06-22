Acosta
Henderson, Texas
Merchandiser; Retail COV II Core B – Weekend
Responsibilities:
– Work with technology collecting and reporting data from store visits with a company furnished tablet.
– Maintain full distribution and display of products in assigned accounts.
– Clean; stock; rotate and price merchandise; as appropriate.
– Perform audits such as checking date codes and ensuring adherence to approved plan-o-gram integrity.
– Follow store policies and procedures while being an expert for the clients you represent.
– Consult with management in a timely manner; meet objectives and goals as assigned; and report store level observations related to client product and Customer needs.
– Are the advocate for the client through sales opportunities and shelf work through building relationships through stores and so much more.
Qualifications:
– Have a High School Diploma or GED.
– You are experienced; comfortable; and able to utilize technology (i.e. Smart Phones and handheld devices) to interpret instructions to build displays.
– Enjoy being physically active and can lift 60 pounds; stand and walk for long periods of time; and lift and bend to low/high levels in order to reach product.
– Experience with a palette jack a plus.
– Have a valid driver’s license; and have reliable transportation with the ability to drive a car to and from multiple locations throughout your workday.
– You have strong interpersonal skills with the ability to clearly communicate verbally and written with others; read; comprehend; and execute documented instructions.
– If you happen to have Retail or Sales experience already; even better!
Benefits:
– Job Stability
– Paid Time Off
– Acosta provides paid time off for both FT and PT associates
– Medical
– Dental and vision options
– Life; disability; critical illness and more
– 401(k) savings plan
At Acosta; we work with major consumer brands (CPG). These Retail Coverage Merchandisers represent our clients in major retailers.
Acosta is a full-service sales; marketing and service company established in 1927. With over 90 years of experience; we are the sales and marketing powerhouse behind the most recognized brands. We are a proven resource for top retailers across the U.S. and Canada.