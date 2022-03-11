Remote work
Acxiom
Software Engineer
Responsibilities
– Engage in Agile/Scrum process to design and implement new or to solve issues with existing data products, features, and processes
– Write efficient, maintainable, high-quality code including unit tests
– Automate deployments using repeatable CICD and security standard methodologies
– Perform peer code reviews regularly as part of code merge process
– Collaborate with architects, other specialists and customers about standard methodologies and recommended solutions
– Celebrate successes large and small on a team where all perspectives are valued, and servant leaders are not micro-managers
– Work with a larger team of engineers to quickly address client and system issues
– Foster the future by pursuing continued education and skills development and by identifying new technology and techniques that build an advantage for our clients
Qualifications
– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Sciences or similar field along with 2+ years of full-time work experience in software engineering
– Proven effective communication skills
– Experience with agile/scrum methodologies
– Experience with full-stack Java and/or Javascript development
– Solid understanding of relational database design and implementation
– Experience working with the Linux command line and scripting languages
– Experience with CICD tools and methodologies (Jenkins, Git, Stash, etc.)