Rusk, TX
Adams Enterprise USA
Licensed Dietitian
Qualifications
– Must be a licensed or licensed registered dietitian
– Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree or post baccalaureate degree with a major course of study in Human Nutrition, Food & Nutrition, Dietetics or Food Management
– Completed a CADE-accredited or approved practice program
– Pass the national examination administered by the Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR)
– Completes a continuing professional educational requirements to maintain registration
– Must provide a current copy of CDR card
– Passed the State examination for licensure.
Tasks
– Participate in developing menus.
– Ensure all menus as written meet nutritional criteria as required by the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA).
– Approve all menus four weeks prior to implementation; menus must be designed/developed using the computer assisted nutrient meal pattern.
– Monitor local meal sites and home delivered meal routes for compliance with food safety and sanitation requirements.
– Monitor food service for adherence to contract specifications, this includes but is not limited to measuring potentially hazardous food temperatures and portion size.
– Participate in developing the nutrition education plan and coordinate the provision of nutrition education so it is effective and appropriate.
– Provide staff and volunteer training in areas of nutrition, food service management and food safety.
– Participate in the development of client satisfaction preference assessment tools, and assessment of results.
– Participate in developing nutrition standards and delivery components of the food service vendor contract.
– Provide nutrition counseling for clients that have high risk nutritional scores (higher than 5.5 on the assessment tool).
* Temporary Position
* Dietitian providing nutrition counseling should be covered by malpractice insurance.