Rusk, TX

Adams Enterprise USA

Licensed Dietitian

Qualifications

– Must be a licensed or licensed registered dietitian

– Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree or post baccalaureate degree with a major course of study in Human Nutrition, Food & Nutrition, Dietetics or Food Management

– Completed a CADE-accredited or approved practice program

– Pass the national examination administered by the Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR)

– Completes a continuing professional educational requirements to maintain registration

– Must provide a current copy of CDR card

– Passed the State examination for licensure.

Tasks

– Participate in developing menus.

– Ensure all menus as written meet nutritional criteria as required by the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA).

– Approve all menus four weeks prior to implementation; menus must be designed/developed using the computer assisted nutrient meal pattern.

– Monitor local meal sites and home delivered meal routes for compliance with food safety and sanitation requirements.

– Monitor food service for adherence to contract specifications, this includes but is not limited to measuring potentially hazardous food temperatures and portion size.

– Participate in developing the nutrition education plan and coordinate the provision of nutrition education so it is effective and appropriate.

– Provide staff and volunteer training in areas of nutrition, food service management and food safety.

– Participate in the development of client satisfaction preference assessment tools, and assessment of results.

– Participate in developing nutrition standards and delivery components of the food service vendor contract.

– Provide nutrition counseling for clients that have high risk nutritional scores (higher than 5.5 on the assessment tool).

* Temporary Position

* Dietitian providing nutrition counseling should be covered by malpractice insurance.