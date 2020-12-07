JOB ALERT: ADT is looking to hire a residential sales representative in Tyler

ADT
TYLER, TX
RESIDENTIAL SALES REPRESENTATIVE
Full Time
Valid drivers license and clean driving record
A go-getter. A prospecting genius. Someone who connects with people and can build a network of customers. This is an amazing opportunity to join the leading security company focused on innovation and expanding our market share. A successful Sales Rep at ADT has creative lead-generating techniques and the drive to exceed sales goals. Youll use your strong communication and selling skills to present innovative security solutions to customers, overcome obstacles and close deals quickly.
