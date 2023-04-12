Affordable Dentures and Implants

TYLER

Front Desk/Dental Assistant

Benefits:

Benefits include, group medical and dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, flexible spending (health and dependent care), 401(k), 9 paid holidays off, 10 days of vacation, and 5 additional PTO days. We also offer ancillary benefits to include hospital indemnity, accident, and critical illness insurance options.

Responsibilities:

You will set-up and breakdown rooms, take and develop x-rays, take impressions, and provide the patient with post-op instructions and care. The Front Desk/Dental Assistant will also schedule appointments, check patients in/out, discuss treatment and financial arrangements, as well as other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

To apply for this position, you must possess an active DA and X-ray certification, and experienced in dental front office responsibilities, oral surgery and taking impressions for prosthetics. You must be able to work in a high volume, fast paced office while maintaining a positive and friendly attitude.