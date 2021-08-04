JOB ALERT: AG’s Office in Nacogdoches needs a Child Support Officer

Nacogdoches, TX
Office of the Attorney General
Child Support Officer II
Full-time
$36,082 annually
Bachelor’s degree legal assistant, legal secretary, customer service, or IV-A eligibility specialist
Bilingual preferred
Performs routine child support work. Work involves conducting detailed investigations to locate absent parents, establishing paternity, enforcing court orders for child support and /or responding to customer inquiries. OAG employees enjoy excellent benefits along with tremendous opportunities to do important work at a large, dynamic state agency making a positive
difference in the lives of Texans.