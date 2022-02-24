Crockett, TX
Air Evac Lifeteam
Membership Sales Manager
Responsibilities
* Educate consumers on the benefit of securing protection and avoiding financial exposure of emergency medical transport services
* Generating leads for new outside business sales through actions like:
– Prospecting
– Utilizing customer referrals
– Community Involvement
– Manage full cycle of sales process from start to finish, and ongoing follow-up
– Building a pipeline of customers sufficient to achieve sales and company goals/targets
Qualifications
* High School Diploma
Preferred
* 3 years previous solutions sales experience
* Emergency medical transport industry knowledge
We offer:
* Flexible scheduling
* Uncapped earning potential with a base salary, and opportunity to grow\
Candidate must live within 50 to 75 miles from Crockett, TX