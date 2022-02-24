Crockett, TX

Air Evac Lifeteam

Membership Sales Manager

Responsibilities

* Educate consumers on the benefit of securing protection and avoiding financial exposure of emergency medical transport services

* Generating leads for new outside business sales through actions like:

– Prospecting

– Utilizing customer referrals

– Community Involvement

– Manage full cycle of sales process from start to finish, and ongoing follow-up

– Building a pipeline of customers sufficient to achieve sales and company goals/targets

Qualifications

* High School Diploma

Preferred

* 3 years previous solutions sales experience

* Emergency medical transport industry knowledge



We offer:

* Flexible scheduling

* Uncapped earning potential with a base salary, and opportunity to grow\

Candidate must live within 50 to 75 miles from Crockett, TX