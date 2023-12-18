Airborn

Winnsboro, TX

CNC Machine Operator

SUMMARY: Operates automated and manual equipment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following: Other duties may be assigned.

Reads job specifications or work instructions to determine machine adjustments and material requirements.

Sets stops or guides to specified length as indicated by scale, rule, or template, as required.

Positions work piece against stops or aligns layout marks with die or blade.

Locks pieces in place.

Pushes button or depresses pedal to activate machine.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES Requires knowledge typically acquired through:

Completion of a high school diploma or general education degree (GED),

One to three years related experience or training; and/or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos.

Ability to write simple correspondence.