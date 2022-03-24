Ajulia Executive Search

Douglass, Texas

Complex Manager

RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Manage production and/or processing at a facility with multiple plants.

– In charge of associated facilities and live operations via oversight of those managers.

– Creates plans for efficient use of materials, machines, and human resources.

– Observe production costs and product quality.

– Adjust production and inventory control programs to maintain and enhance profitable operations.

– Develop budget and makes recommendations to top management.

– Coordinate production and processing goals for plants.

QUALIFICATIONS:

– Bachelor’s degree in a related field required

– 10+ years of directly related experience. (Directly related work experience will be accepted on a year-for-year basis in lieu of the educational requirement).

– Experience in both processing and live operations strongly preferred.

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills required.

– Proven experience managing and motivating others for maximum performance required.

BENEFITS:

– Medical Insurance

– Dental Insurance

– Vision Insurance

– 401K

– Direct Hire

– Paid time off

Are you looking to make a career change to a stable company? This exciting opportunity offers a competitive salary plus an excellent benefits package including medical, dental, and vision benefits. Does this position match your future career goals? Then this opportunity could be the right fit for you.