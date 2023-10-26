Aldi

Longview

Part-Time Cashier/Stocker

$16.50/hour. Fewer than 30 hours per week.

Cashier Responsibilities: Processes customer purchases, performs general cleaning duties, stocks shelves and merchandise displays neatly. Provides exceptional customer service, assisting customers with their shopping experience. Stocker Responsibilities: Stocks shelves and rotates product properly to guarantee fresh product is available for the customer. Follows merchandising planograms to create excellently merchandised displays. Organizes new inventory, removes and breaks down empty boxes. Operates machinery and follows all safety procedures.

Qualifications: Must be 18 years of age or older. High School Diploma or GED preferred. Ability to provide prompt and courteous customer service. Ability to operate a cash register efficiently and accurately. Ability to perform general cleaning duties to company standards. Ability to interpret and apply company policies and procedures. Excellent verbal communication skills.