JOB ALERT: Aldi in Longview needs an assistant store manager

Longview, TX
Aldi
Assistant Store Manager
Full-time

High School Diploma or equivalent preferred, a minimum of 3 years of progressive experience in a retail environment, a combination of education and experience providing equivalent knowledge, and prior management experience preferred.

Competitive wages and benefits including 401(k) Plan with company matching contributions, Employee Assistance Program and PerkSpot National Employee Discount Program

Medical, Dental, Vision Insurance, 7 paid holidays

When you join the team as an Assistant Store Manager, you’ll take on key store management responsibilities including assisting with supervising day-to-day store activities, ensuring overall store performance, managing schedules, and developing operational action plans while identifying training opportunities to develop and grow the team.

