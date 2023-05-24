Allied Property Management
Longview
Property Manager
Benefits:
Paid Time-off including holidays
Cell Phone Allowance
Eligible for Performance Bonuses – paid monthly
Employee Referral Bonus Program
Housing Discounts
Health insurance and Telemedicine plans
Dental and Vision Insurance
401(k) Retirement Savings Plan
Required Qualifications:
Multi-family Property Management Experience: 2 years
Financial management and collections experience
Available to work full-time hours, Monday through Friday.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Understand and follow Fair Housing practices and regulations.
Train and be responsible for work performed by all team members under your supervision.
Interview, hire, coach and manage employees in accordance with company policies and procedures.
Ensure accurate payroll records and adhere to payroll policies.
Maintain high levels of occupancy including assistance with leasing apartments, processing leases and related forms.
Assist in collection of rents and handle delinquency matters.
Maintain necessary records of all financial transactions for the property.