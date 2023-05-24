Allied Property Management

Longview

Property Manager

Benefits:

Paid Time-off including holidays

Cell Phone Allowance

Eligible for Performance Bonuses – paid monthly

Employee Referral Bonus Program

Housing Discounts

Health insurance and Telemedicine plans

Dental and Vision Insurance

401(k) Retirement Savings Plan

Required Qualifications:

Multi-family Property Management Experience: 2 years

Financial management and collections experience

Available to work full-time hours, Monday through Friday.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Understand and follow Fair Housing practices and regulations.

Train and be responsible for work performed by all team members under your supervision.

Interview, hire, coach and manage employees in accordance with company policies and procedures.

Ensure accurate payroll records and adhere to payroll policies.

Maintain high levels of occupancy including assistance with leasing apartments, processing leases and related forms.

Assist in collection of rents and handle delinquency matters.

Maintain necessary records of all financial transactions for the property.