Allied Universal
Mineola, TX
Security Officer- NP
Responsibilities:
* Provide customer service to our clients by carrying out safety and security procedures, site-specific policies and when appropriate, emergency response activities
* Respond to incidents and critical situations in a calm, problem solving manner
* Conduct regular and random patrols around the business and perimeter. * Working environments and conditions may vary by client site.
Minimum Requirements:
* Be at least 18 years of age for unarmed roles; 21+ years of age for armed roles
* Possess a high school diploma or equivalent, or 5 years of verifiable experience
* As a condition of employment, applicants will be subject to a background investigation in accordance with all federal, state, and local laws. Allied Universal will consider qualified applications with criminal histories in a manner consistent with applicable laws.
* As a condition of employment, applicants will be subject to a drug screen to the extent permitted by law.
* Licensing requirements are subject to state and/or local laws and regulations and may be required prior to employment.
* A valid driver’s license will be required for driving positions only
Perks and Benefits:
* Health insurance and 401k plans for full-time positions
* Flexible part time and full-time schedules that fit with your personal life goals
* Ongoing paid training programs and career growth opportunities
* Employee discounts through our perks program to your favorite restaurants, entertainment venues and much more