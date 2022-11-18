Allied Universal

Mineola, TX

Security Officer- NP

Responsibilities:

* Provide customer service to our clients by carrying out safety and security procedures, site-specific policies and when appropriate, emergency response activities

* Respond to incidents and critical situations in a calm, problem solving manner

* Conduct regular and random patrols around the business and perimeter. * Working environments and conditions may vary by client site.

Minimum Requirements:

* Be at least 18 years of age for unarmed roles; 21+ years of age for armed roles

* Possess a high school diploma or equivalent, or 5 years of verifiable experience

* As a condition of employment, applicants will be subject to a background investigation in accordance with all federal, state, and local laws. Allied Universal will consider qualified applications with criminal histories in a manner consistent with applicable laws.

* As a condition of employment, applicants will be subject to a drug screen to the extent permitted by law.

* Licensing requirements are subject to state and/or local laws and regulations and may be required prior to employment.

* A valid driver’s license will be required for driving positions only

Perks and Benefits:

* Health insurance and 401k plans for full-time positions

* Flexible part time and full-time schedules that fit with your personal life goals

* Ongoing paid training programs and career growth opportunities

* Employee discounts through our perks program to your favorite restaurants, entertainment venues and much more