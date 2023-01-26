Allied Universal

Tyler, TX

Security Officer

Security Officer – Processing Plant

Position Type Full Time

Shift Type Afternoon, Evening, Overnight

13.50 / Hour

Responsibilities:

Provide customer service to our clients by carrying out safety and security procedures, site-specific policies and when appropriate, emergency response activities

Respond to incidents and critical situations in a calm, problem solving manner

Conduct regular and random patrols around the business and perimeter. Working environments and conditions may vary by client site.

Perks and Benefits:

Health insurance and 401k plans for full-time positions

Schedules that fit with your personal life goals

Ongoing paid training programs and career growth opportunities

Employee discounts through our perks program to your favorite restaurants, entertainment venues and much more…