Allied Universal
Tyler, TX
Security Officer
Security Officer – Processing Plant
Position Type Full Time
Shift Type Afternoon, Evening, Overnight
13.50 / Hour
Responsibilities:
Provide customer service to our clients by carrying out safety and security procedures, site-specific policies and when appropriate, emergency response activities
Respond to incidents and critical situations in a calm, problem solving manner
Conduct regular and random patrols around the business and perimeter. Working environments and conditions may vary by client site.
Perks and Benefits:
Health insurance and 401k plans for full-time positions
Schedules that fit with your personal life goals
Ongoing paid training programs and career growth opportunities
Employee discounts through our perks program to your favorite restaurants, entertainment venues and much more…