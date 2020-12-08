JOB ALERT: Altera Federal Credit Union seeking to hire solutions specialist

ALTRA FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
TYLER, TX
SOLUTIONS SPECIALIST
Full Time
Solutions Specialists will assist and show members how to use Altra’s assisted self-service technology, process mail and night drop transactions, perform savings bond redemptions, gift card sales, notary services, cashier’s checks, print debit cards and handle member transactions. Responsibilities include performing Member Service and Consumer Lending functions including opening and closing of credit union accounts, processing account changes, completing share certificates and work with IRA and Trust accounts as well as processing loan applications via phone, fax, internet and in-person.
Apply here

