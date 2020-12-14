JOB ALERT: Altice is seeking a Sr. Director for retention and outbound sales with 10 years of experience

ALTICE
TYLER, TX
SR. DIRECTOR RETENTION AND OUTBOUND SALES
Bachelor’s Degree in related field. MBA preferred
Minimum 10 Years Cable Customer Service
10+ Years Senior Management, 10+ Years Sales Operations management, 10+ Years Leadership of multiple cross-functional teams

Manage BPO budgeted expense/hours to achieve budgeted Revenue & Goals for saved customers, Proper allocation of company budget among multiple BPO’s, prioritzation of multiple, simultaneous campaigns, strategic use of incentives for sales/save efficiency; ongoing BPO feedback on call monitoring results. Ability to accurately estimate staffing, cost, & performance results fo new campaigns and budgeting purposes. Manage top priority customer issues through to resolution and identify improvement opportunities. Ensure customers receive the best customer service possible.

Apply here

