Jacksonville, TX

Altice USA

Field Service Technician

Responsibilities

– Provides high quality internal and external customer service; role modeling AUSA’s values

– Installs, tests, and troubleshoots AUSA products and services, including video, data, and telephone

– Utilizes network tools and troubleshooting knowledge to resolve network problems

– Resolves issues at installation and on scheduled service calls

– Educates customers regarding use of installed products; explains waivers, agreements, customer release forms, charges, and billing procedures

– Determines customer’s current service levels; inquiries about customer preferences and needs; recommends service upgrades or additional products

– Resolves or escalates customer complaints, as appropriate

– Uses automated routing system or plans daily route; requisitions equipment and supplies; stocks company vehicle

– Meets scheduled appointment windows

– Completes work orders and other documentation on paper and/or by mobile device

– Represents Company to collect payments and equipment; secures appropriate customer signatures

– Maintains network integrity through preventive maintenance and home certifications.

– Adheres to established maintenance windows for all outages

– Uses small hand tools, power tools, meters, and other equipment

– Maintains and secures Company truck and equipment

– Works on regularly scheduled days, as well as possible unscheduled time if the need exists

– When applicable, rearranging, and reconnecting fiber optic service drops at pole, underground or building terminals

– Performs other duties as assigned

Qualifications

– High School Diploma or equivalent

– Ability to communicate in person and by telephone

– Vision ability: close vision, peripheral vision, and ability to adjust focus; ability to differentiate between different sizes and colors of wires

– Hand and finger dexterity to carry and to use tools and equipment as necessary

– Ability to work while standing 50 – 70% of the time

– Ability to use any equipment in a safe manner, in accordance with company, industry and regulatory standards

– Ability to safely lift 75 pounds

– Ability to carry, climb, and operate extension ladder, (approx. 28 ft high and 75 pounds). Accommodation with 50-pound maximum lifting is available.

– Ability to climb poles using gaffs, hooks, and climbing belt (weight limit of 350 pounds including equipment)

– Ability to work in confined spaces such as crawlspaces and attics by crawling, bending, reaching, twisting

– Ability to drive company vehicle in a safe and responsible manner

– Knowledge of basic mathematics

– Knowledge of basic electronics

– Skill in using a Windows-based computer

– Ability to comprehend and operate appropriate testing equipment (e.g., signal level meters, ohm meters)

– Ability to prioritize and organize effectively

– Ability to work independently and with others

Benefits

– Career progression opportunities

– Paid vacation and sick time

– An employee product discount (if residing in the footprint)

– Health insurance on day 1

– Tuition reimbursement

– 401(k) with company matching funds