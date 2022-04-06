Jacksonville, TX
Altice USA
Field Service Technician
Responsibilities
– Provides high quality internal and external customer service; role modeling AUSA’s values
– Installs, tests, and troubleshoots AUSA products and services, including video, data, and telephone
– Utilizes network tools and troubleshooting knowledge to resolve network problems
– Resolves issues at installation and on scheduled service calls
– Educates customers regarding use of installed products; explains waivers, agreements, customer release forms, charges, and billing procedures
– Determines customer’s current service levels; inquiries about customer preferences and needs; recommends service upgrades or additional products
– Resolves or escalates customer complaints, as appropriate
– Uses automated routing system or plans daily route; requisitions equipment and supplies; stocks company vehicle
– Meets scheduled appointment windows
– Completes work orders and other documentation on paper and/or by mobile device
– Represents Company to collect payments and equipment; secures appropriate customer signatures
– Maintains network integrity through preventive maintenance and home certifications.
– Adheres to established maintenance windows for all outages
– Uses small hand tools, power tools, meters, and other equipment
– Maintains and secures Company truck and equipment
– Works on regularly scheduled days, as well as possible unscheduled time if the need exists
– When applicable, rearranging, and reconnecting fiber optic service drops at pole, underground or building terminals
– Performs other duties as assigned
Qualifications
– High School Diploma or equivalent
– Ability to communicate in person and by telephone
– Vision ability: close vision, peripheral vision, and ability to adjust focus; ability to differentiate between different sizes and colors of wires
– Hand and finger dexterity to carry and to use tools and equipment as necessary
– Ability to work while standing 50 – 70% of the time
– Ability to use any equipment in a safe manner, in accordance with company, industry and regulatory standards
– Ability to safely lift 75 pounds
– Ability to carry, climb, and operate extension ladder, (approx. 28 ft high and 75 pounds). Accommodation with 50-pound maximum lifting is available.
– Ability to climb poles using gaffs, hooks, and climbing belt (weight limit of 350 pounds including equipment)
– Ability to work in confined spaces such as crawlspaces and attics by crawling, bending, reaching, twisting
– Ability to drive company vehicle in a safe and responsible manner
– Knowledge of basic mathematics
– Knowledge of basic electronics
– Skill in using a Windows-based computer
– Ability to comprehend and operate appropriate testing equipment (e.g., signal level meters, ohm meters)
– Ability to prioritize and organize effectively
– Ability to work independently and with others
Benefits
– Career progression opportunities
– Paid vacation and sick time
– An employee product discount (if residing in the footprint)
– Health insurance on day 1
– Tuition reimbursement
– 401(k) with company matching funds