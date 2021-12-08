JOB ALERT: Altitude Development Group needs an entry level sales group

Altitude Development Group

Mineola, Texas

Entry Level Sales Group

Primary duties:

You will thoughtfully connect with owners, administrators, and key decision-makers by making in-person sales calls and prospecting in small and medium-sized businesses in your sales territory. Your primary job will be scheduling either individual presentations (20-45 minutes long) or group presentations (5-10 minutes long) with the employees, completing presentations, and closing sales with clients. The immediate goal for Sales Professionals is new client acquisition, with your long-term sales goals eventually shifting to reservicing your established clients and following up on new referrals from your existing client base. You will report your daily and weekly sales metrics, set up your schedule and goals in advance each week, and participate in various coaching and development calls and meetings with your trainer or your team.

Requirements:

The ability to work through and overcome challenges.

An ability to manage your day and be effective & efficient with your workflow and schedule. You do not need or want someone to supervise or micromanage you throughout the workday.

Remarkable communication and presentation skills. You enjoy presenting or communicating in various environments and love talking to strangers and helping people open up to you.

Some common trends in our top salespeople include former college athletes, servers or bartenders, small business owners, people who started working at a very young age, people who have moved frequently or traveled a lot, and people who are invested in personal development activities (reading, podcasts, counseling, seminars, mentoring, etc.). If any of these describe you, you may be a great fit here!

Benefits: A robust training program including a virtual sales class, one-on-one field training with one of our top sales agents, daily coaching calls, weekly accountability with your team, and access to an online audio library of training topics given by the top sales producers in the company

Compensation includes a weekly base / draw pay option, uncapped commissions, cash and stock bonuses, incentive trips, and lifetime-vested renewal commissions. Average first-year sales producers earn $65-75k, while top sales producers are earning $80k-100k or more in their first year, and $150k-250k+ plus bonuses and incentives by their third year here.

Autonomous career advancement and performance-based promotions

Professional development and leadership training

A feeling of significance that comes from the product you are selling and the relationships you are building

Schedule flexibility based on results achieved rather than time worked

Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out of an office, meeting new people, and managing your own schedule to achieve your results. We have a team culture where you will be surrounded by fun, competitive, independent, growth-minded people. We take what we do seriously, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously!