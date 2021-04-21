JOB ALERT: Altra Federal Credit Union in Tyler hiring a Bilingual Member Contact Center Specialist

Tyler, TX
Altra Federal Credit Union
Bilingual Member Contact Center Specialist
Full-time
$15/hr
Medical, dental, vision, 401K, PTO, Paid day off for your birthday

Must be bilingual in Spanish and have a high school diploma or GED

Member Contact Specialists act as the virtual branch for many of our members locally and nationally, answering inbound calls, emails, and chats. Driven by knowledge, efficiency, and high-value interactions, the Member Contact Center creates a positive experience by embracing a “member-first” mindset.

Apply Here

