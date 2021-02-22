JOB ALERT: Altra Federal Credit Union in Tyler in need of bilingual Contact Specialist

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler, TX
Altra Federal Credit Union
Bilingual Member Contact Specialist
Medical, Dental, Vision
Employer-matched 401K
Tuition assistance

Are you looking for an opportunity to use your talents to make a positive difference in people’s lives? How about a friendly, supportive environment where you can work with a team of fun and vibrant personalities?  If you love building relationships and helping people feel confident about their financial journeys, then the Member Contact Specialist at Altra Federal Credit Union is the perfect job for you!

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51