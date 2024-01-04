Altra Federal Credit Union

Tyler

Bilingual Financial Wellness Coordinator

As a Bilingual Financial Wellness Coordinator, you will help to create, develop, and implement a comprehensive financial wellness program, drive initiatives and contribute to creating a financially empowered community.

Pay and Benefits: Competitive starting annual salary of $49,077.19+, based on experience. Bilingual pay premium of $1.00/hour, after completing and passing the Spanish speaking exam. Comprehensive benefits package that includes medical / dental / vision coverage, group life insurance, and supplemental life insurance options. Up to a 6% Employer-matched 401(k) + additional 3% employer contribution. Paid time off, volunteer time off, and your birthday off (paid). Employee-only perks and discounts.

Requirements: High School diploma, GED or HSED. An associate degree in business, communication, or education would be preferred. A minimum one (1) year of experience with financial wellness education or financial education and events is required. Candidates are required to fluently communicate in Spanish and English languages, both verbally and in written form. Bilingual testing will be required. Must have strong knowledge of Microsoft Office applications.