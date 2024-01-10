Altra Federal Credit Union

Tyler, TX

Solutions Specialist

This position is 40 hrs a week, M-F, 8:30a-5:30p and my require some flexibility within the posted hrs. As a Solutions Specialist, you will greet members with a friendly smile, service their transactions from beginning to end, and assist them in determining their financial needs, and match those needs to Altra’s products and services. Solutions Specialist will also assist and show members how to use Altra’s self-service technology in the branch and perform Member Service and Consumer Lending functions, including, but not limited to: Opening and closing of accounts, Processing account changes, Completing share certificates, Work with IRA and Trust accounts, Process loan applications via phone, fax, internet, and in-person, Present loan products to members and provide loan recommendations. Perform savings bond redemptions. Gift card sales. Notary services, cashier’s checks. Print debit cards and handle member transactions as needed. Refer members to Real Estate Lending, Altra Financial Advisors and Business Lending.

Qualified candidates will be required to have a High School diploma, GED or HSED. A two-year degree in business or a related field would be preferred, but not required. One (1) to three (3) years of financial or retail experience is required. Lending and sales experience would be helpful, but not required. Candidates must have strong knowledge of e-service products and be able to sell, promote and educate members on those products’ functionality. Bilingual ability is a plus!

Pay and Benefits: Competitive starting rate of $18.57+ per hour, plus participation in an incentive plan.

Bilingual pay premium of $1.00/hour, after completing and passing the Spanish or Hmong speaking exam. Comprehensive benefits package that includes medical / dental / vision coverage, group life insurance, and supplemental life insurance options

Up to a 6% Employer-matched 401(k) + additional 3% employer contribution. Paid time off, volunteer time off, and your birthday off (paid)! Employee-only perks and discounts.