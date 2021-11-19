JOB ALERT: American Electric Power is looking for a transmission line mechanic

American Electric Power

Gilmer

Transmission Line Mechanic

Under direct supervision of a qualified person, perform all types of work involved in the installation, maintenance, rearrangement, operation, removal and inspection of de-energized electrical transmission and distribution facilities.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Education requirements are listed below:

High school graduate or GED Minimum of one year transmission electrical power line work experience, OR one year of related line experience defined as: successful completion of a one-year electrical power line school certificate plus a minimum of 16 weeks internship or transmission electrical power line experience, or an Associate degree from an electrical power line school which includes a minimum of 16 weeks internship or transmission electrical power line experience.

Licenses/Certifications: Valid Class A CDL is required

JOB FUNCTIONS Perform duties in accordance with the Company’s safety rules, regulations and practices and report unsafe conditions and practices. Install, maintain, and repair overhead lines. Under direct supervision of a qualified person, assist in the use of live line tools, bare-hand techniques, rubber gloves and sleeves, and other accepted work methods to maintain transmission lines. Make up conductor and shield wire splices, dead-ends, and terminals. Maintain tools, equipment, and work area in a clean and orderly fashion.

