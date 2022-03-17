America’s Best Contact & Eyeglasses

Longview, Texas

Sales Associate – Bilingual

What would you do? – The Specifics

Meet National Vision’s sales and company objectives.

Follow the America’s Best “Code of Excellence” to ensure customer satisfaction by creating a warm and welcoming environment for customers.

Assist with dispensing eyeglasses and contact lenses to customers, as permitted by state law.

Perform insertion and removal training of contact lenses to customers, as permitted by state law.

Educate clients on proper eyeglass and contact lens care.

Maintain accurate and organized patient records.

Assist Optometric Technician, Receptionist, and Contact Lens Technician when necessary.

Answer, screen, and forward incoming phone calls in accordance with National Vision protocol.

Maintain visual merchandising according to Brand and Company Standards.

Qualifications:

Fluent in reading and speaking both English and Spanish.

Previous retail experience preferred, but not required.

Strong selling skills, aimed at meeting both the store’s and self-sales targets, by following company policies.

Strong customer service skills.

Able to give instruction in a clear and concise manner to customers.

Effective interpersonal skills.

Excellent organizational skills.

Detailed oriented.

Multitasking and time-management skills.

Ability to learn optical knowledge.

Professional attitude and appearance.

Benefits:

Bonus potential for every position in the store

Health and dental insurance

401k retirement savings with company match

Flex spending account

Paid personal time off

Paid company holidays

Parental leave

Employee eyewear discount

*Full-Time

America’s Best is part of National Vision, one of the largest and fastest-growing optical retailers in the United States. The America’s Best brand continues to grow, with 800 stores and counting. Each location combines both parts of the optical equation – eyewear and eye care – into one excellent experience at a single low price