America’s Best Contact & Eyeglasses
Longview, Texas
Sales Associate – Bilingual
What would you do? – The Specifics
- Meet National Vision’s sales and company objectives.
- Follow the America’s Best “Code of Excellence” to ensure customer satisfaction by creating a warm and welcoming environment for customers.
- Assist with dispensing eyeglasses and contact lenses to customers, as permitted by state law.
- Perform insertion and removal training of contact lenses to customers, as permitted by state law.
- Educate clients on proper eyeglass and contact lens care.
- Maintain accurate and organized patient records.
- Assist Optometric Technician, Receptionist, and Contact Lens Technician when necessary.
- Answer, screen, and forward incoming phone calls in accordance with National Vision protocol.
- Maintain visual merchandising according to Brand and Company Standards.
Qualifications:
- Fluent in reading and speaking both English and Spanish.
- Previous retail experience preferred, but not required.
- Strong selling skills, aimed at meeting both the store’s and self-sales targets, by following company policies.
- Strong customer service skills.
- Able to give instruction in a clear and concise manner to customers.
- Effective interpersonal skills.
- Excellent organizational skills.
- Detailed oriented.
- Multitasking and time-management skills.
- Ability to learn optical knowledge.
- Professional attitude and appearance.
Benefits:
- Bonus potential for every position in the store
- Health and dental insurance
- 401k retirement savings with company match
- Flex spending account
- Paid personal time off
- Paid company holidays
- Parental leave
- Employee eyewear discount
*Full-Time
America’s Best is part of National Vision, one of the largest and fastest-growing optical retailers in the United States. The America’s Best brand continues to grow, with 800 stores and counting. Each location combines both parts of the optical equation – eyewear and eye care – into one excellent experience at a single low price