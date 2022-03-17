America’s Best Contact & Eyeglasses
Longview, Texas
Sales Associate – Bilingual

What would you do? – The Specifics

  • Meet National Vision’s sales and company objectives.
  • Follow the America’s Best “Code of Excellence” to ensure customer satisfaction by creating a warm and welcoming environment for customers.
  • Assist with dispensing eyeglasses and contact lenses to customers, as permitted by state law.
  • Perform insertion and removal training of contact lenses to customers, as permitted by state law.
  • Educate clients on proper eyeglass and contact lens care.
  • Maintain accurate and organized patient records.
  • Assist Optometric Technician, Receptionist, and Contact Lens Technician when necessary.
  • Answer, screen, and forward incoming phone calls in accordance with National Vision protocol.
  • Maintain visual merchandising according to Brand and Company Standards.

Qualifications:

  • Fluent in reading and speaking both English and Spanish.
  • Previous retail experience preferred, but not required.
  • Strong selling skills, aimed at meeting both the store’s and self-sales targets, by following company policies.
  • Strong customer service skills.
  • Able to give instruction in a clear and concise manner to customers.
  • Effective interpersonal skills.
  • Excellent organizational skills.
  • Detailed oriented.
  • Multitasking and time-management skills.
  • Ability to learn optical knowledge.
  • Professional attitude and appearance.

Benefits:

  • Bonus potential for every position in the store
  • Health and dental insurance
  • 401k retirement savings with company match
  • Flex spending account
  • Paid personal time off
  • Paid company holidays
  • Parental leave
  • Employee eyewear discount

*Full-Time

America’s Best is part of National Vision, one of the largest and fastest-growing optical retailers in the United States. The America’s Best brand continues to grow, with 800 stores and counting. Each location combines both parts of the optical equation – eyewear and eye care – into one excellent experience at a single low price

