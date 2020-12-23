JOB ALERT: Amerit Fleet Solutions is looking for a diesel mechanic technician

|AMERIT FLEET SOLUTIONS
|TYLER. TX
|DIESEL MECHANIC TECHNICIAN
|Full Time
|Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K
|At least 5 years experience performing vehicle maintenance or must possess auto oor diesel technology diploma from an accredited technical school
|The Diesel Technician position requires high level of proficiency and working knowledge related to heavy duty Diesel Engine Diagnosis, repairs, as well as familiar with newer model Tractors and Trailer experience. Comprehension of Fleet Maintenance operations, understanding of electrical, hydraulics, PM and DOT inspection experience and knowledge.