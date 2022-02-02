Kilgore, TX

Anderson Merchandisers

Retail Merchandiser

Part-time

Responsibilities

– Build rapport through daily communication with store associates and management

– Educate customers and store personnel on the features and benefits of our client’s brands and product lines

– Execute all required tasks, projects, resets, displays with accuracy, by following all provided instructions

Maintain accuracy and high quality of work to meet or exceed client expectations

– Merchandising and execution of all assigned projects with required quality and accuracy to maintain account aesthetics and consistently deliver above average project execution compliance

– Have detailed knowledge of all company policies

– Communicate to the Territory Sales Lead on a daily basis as to all activities accomplished as well as any sales opportunities and make Territory Sales Lead and Market Sales Manager aware of success or potential barriers reporting specific requests, needs, and sales opportunities

– Knowledgeable, detailed understanding and consistent use of all available functions of handheld device

– Maintain company, client and retailer confidentiality

Requirements

– Must be able to lift objects and product up to a maximum of 50 lbs with frequent lifting and/or carrying of objects/products up to 35 lbs., in addition the ability to lift heavy objects up to 100 lbs with assistance from another associate

– Work could be performed while sitting, standing or walking

– Work performed will entail fine manipulation of hands and/or fingers, bending, twisting, squatting, and climbing, as well as upper and lower body mobility

– Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including nights, overnights and weekends

– High School diploma or equivalency certification required

– Valid driver’s license is required as travel to additional locations may be necessary

– Automobile liability insurance is required to be maintained

– Must have access to a computer, internet access, printing capabilities, and e-mail

– Customer service or sales experience preferred

Possible Benefits

• Flexible work schedules

• Referral bonuses for bringing new members to our team

• 401(k) retirement plan

• Health Insurance – including Dental and Vision

• Accident Insurance

• Critical Illness Insurance

• Life Insurance

• Short Term Disability

• Long Term Disability

• Associate Assistance Fund

• Associate Savings Plan



• Anderson Cares Fund

• Paid Time Off

• Training & Career Development

Rate of Pay: $13.00