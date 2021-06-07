JOB ALERT: Anderson Merchandisers in Kilgore needs a retail merchandiser

Kilgore, TX
Anderson Merchandisers
Retail Merchandiser
Full and part-time
Medical, dental
PTO Referral Bonuses

Must be able to lift up to 50 LBS, High school diploma/GED, Valid Drivers License, Auto Liability Insurance maintained

Must have access to computer with internet and my include nights, holidays and weekends

The Sales Merchandiser position is responsible for the execution of Anderson Merchandisers standards to drive sales and meet retailer and client expectations This position is under the supervision of the Market Sales Manager but daily communication and follow-up with the Territory Sales Lead is expected.

