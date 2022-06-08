Diboll, TX

Andrews Logistics

Bulk Tank Operations Supervisor – Dispatcher

Duties and Responsibilities

– Develop a professional but meaningful relationship with each driver in order to insure his/her needs are being met by the company.

– Schedule and assign loads effectively and efficiently.

– Live update and keep current all daily activities in dispatch system.

– Verify equipment availability with shop.

– Communicate timely and effectively with customers

– Communicate with drivers and terminal manager.

– Advocate and maintain commitment to safety by utilizing Target Zero program.

– Maintain positive attitude with drivers, staff and supervisors.

– Promote positive attitude with customers.

– Review and maintain driver electronic logs

– Schedule equipment for all PM and DOT tests and inspections.

– Accurately process driver paperwork.

Qualifications

– Qualified applicant must be a team player and strong leader with excellent communication skills.

– Must be able to demonstrate the ability to organize, direct and manage multiple tasks in a changing complex environment.

– Intermediate PC, internet, email, and computer skills required.

– Prior experience with TMW, TMT, Peoplenet or other electronic logging a plus.

Experience

– High school diploma and 1 plus years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

– Tanker industry experience preferred.

– Understand equipment utilization and allocation.

– Knowledge of DOT regulations.

Benefits

– 401k

– Dental

– Life insurance

– Medical

– Vision