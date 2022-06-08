Diboll, TX
Andrews Logistics
Bulk Tank Operations Supervisor – Dispatcher
Duties and Responsibilities
– Develop a professional but meaningful relationship with each driver in order to insure his/her needs are being met by the company.
– Schedule and assign loads effectively and efficiently.
– Live update and keep current all daily activities in dispatch system.
– Verify equipment availability with shop.
– Communicate timely and effectively with customers
– Communicate with drivers and terminal manager.
– Advocate and maintain commitment to safety by utilizing Target Zero program.
– Maintain positive attitude with drivers, staff and supervisors.
– Promote positive attitude with customers.
– Review and maintain driver electronic logs
– Schedule equipment for all PM and DOT tests and inspections.
– Accurately process driver paperwork.
Qualifications
– Qualified applicant must be a team player and strong leader with excellent communication skills.
– Must be able to demonstrate the ability to organize, direct and manage multiple tasks in a changing complex environment.
– Intermediate PC, internet, email, and computer skills required.
– Prior experience with TMW, TMT, Peoplenet or other electronic logging a plus.
Experience
– High school diploma and 1 plus years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
– Tanker industry experience preferred.
– Understand equipment utilization and allocation.
– Knowledge of DOT regulations.
Benefits
– 401k
– Dental
– Life insurance
– Medical
– Vision