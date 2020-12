ANGELINA CHECK EXPRESS

LUFKIN, TX

CHECK CASHING TELLER ADMIN

Full Time

$22,800-$30,000 Annual

Would prefer that you have Teller check cashing experience in a bank or other MSB institution and experience with Fincen… Good with customers and have some computer skills. Able to work weekdays & some Saturdays. Non Smoker. Attire is business casual.

