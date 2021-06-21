JOB ALERT: Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health in Henderson hiring a pediatric nurse

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Henderson, TX
Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health
Pediatric Nurse
Medical, dental, vision, 401K
Flexible schedule, competitive pay

Licensed RN, LVN in the State of Texas

Current CPR Certification, physically able to walk, lift, bend, kneel, see, hear and speak clearly

Focus on the medical needs and treatment of infants, children, and/or adolescents primarily in their home according to the active plan of care, as given by the physician and other appropriate personnel , Patient assessments, Administration of prescribed medication, treatments, and therapies, Coordination of care, Health promotion and teaching, Training of family members

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51