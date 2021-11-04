JOB ALERT: Anita Woodle-Roach and Associates in Rusk needs a tax preparer/bookkeeper

Rusk, TX
Anit Woodle-Roach and Associates, INC.
Tax-preparer/bookeeper
Flexible schedule: 2 days a week can be remote
401K
PTO, holidays, vacation
Professional Development
Team Building: Spa days, annual gift certificate rewards, and seminars throughout the year
Kids Room

2 years of recent Tax experience working for a public accounting firm

· Ideally Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related field but not required

· Extensive knowledge of bookkeeping and payroll processing

How you’ll contribute:

· Preparing individual and corporate tax returns.

· Bookkeeping

· Payroll

· Manage client relationships, due dates, workflow and answering client questions.

Accounting Staff Member sought for CPA practice in Rusk, Texas. They are seeking a professional, hard-working, Tax Preparer/bookkeeper with at least two years of income tax experience. The ideal candidate for this position is a skilled multi-tasker, who is committed to consistently helping to meet deadlines.

