JOB ALERT: Apollo Retail Specialist in Nacogdoches needs a merchandiser

Nacogdoches, TX
Apollo Retail Specialist
Merchandiser
Full-time
High School Diploma required

Minimum of two years retail industry, including merchandising and/or fixture installation preferred, ability to stand and/or kneel for extended periods and lift up to 50 Lbs.

As a merchandiser, you’ll take on project-based work to ensure products and displays are visually appealing to attract and engage shoppers, build strong relationships with store managers, ensure the right amount of goods are available at the right price. During unprecedented times, that’s crucial! Our corporate office has planted roots in Tampa, FL, but we hire merchandisers all over the nation.

